U.S. Sen. Susan Collins says it’s vital that she, Sen. Angus King and the other members of a Senate committee investigating ties between Russia and the Trump campaign hear from fired FBI Director James Comey and see his memos because “the stories are getting ahead of the facts.”

Collins, a Maine Republican, made the remarks on National Public Radio’s “Morning Edition” on Wednesday morning. The interview aired hours before the chairman and vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee asked Comey to testify and for the FBI to turn over any memos he had written about a meeting he had with President Trump in which the president is reported to have asked him to stop part of his probe of the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

“Right now the stories are getting ahead of the facts,” Collins said. “It’s important that we get all of the documents, including the memo and any other memos that Director Comey wrote. But it’s also important that we hear direct testimony from him that would describe the context, the tone of voice the president used and the actual words that were said.”

The New York Times reported Tuesday that Comey had written a memo about the incident, in which Trump also urged the FBI director to arrest journalists reporting on leaked material. The report – coming on the heels of revelations that the president provided confidential intelligence information to Russian officials in an Oval Office meeting last week – has shaken even some of the administration’s supporters in Congress.

Collins and King both sit on the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is conducting its own investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and contacts and possible collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign.

Collins told NPR it was too soon to tell whether the president’s actions amounted to obstruction of justice. “That’s why it’s so important that we get the documents that we need and that we have Mr. Comey come in and testify,” she said. “If it were an actual effort to shut down the investigation or otherwise interfere with that, that obviously is very serious and that’s why it is important that this be vigorously but fairly pursued.”

Collins also said the Justice Department should explore whether there is cause to appoint a special prosecutor to lead the FBI’s investigation in the wake of Comey’s firing. “I believe that there are sufficient allegations out there, regretfully many of them from anonymous sources, that the Justice Department should take a look at this.

“But we may have this backward,” she added. “It would perhaps be more effective if the congressional hearing or investigations were completed, because that would be a far broader inquiry and more evidence will come out. Then there would be a recommendation by the Senate Intelligence Committee that an independent counsel would be appointed.”

NPR also asked Collins about her changes of position since her initial statement on the Comey firing May 9, when she accepted Trump’s now discarded explanation that the director had been fired for his actions in July 2016 regarding a probe of Hillary Clinton’s emails, and defended Trump’s actions. “Any suggestion that today’s announcement is somehow an effort to stop the FBI’s investigation of Russia’s attempt to influence the election last fall is misplaced,” she said in that statement.

On NPR, Collins responded by claiming her statement said something else entirely. “I’m going to correct you,” she told the interviewer. “What I said was, ‘Anyone who felt that firing James Comey was going to shut down the Russian investigation was mistaken.’ ” When asked whether she still thought the president had fired Comey for his handling of the Clinton investigation, Collins said: “I don’t know. That’s what we need to find out. And that is important that we find out. But my point is – and I said at the time – is that the investigation into the presidential election should and could continue and was continuing.”

Collins’ office did not respond to a request asking whether the initial statement had been written in error or, if not, what had changed the senator’s mind after it was released.

Trump has himself discarded his original explanation for the Comey firing, telling NBC’s Lester Holt last week that when he decided to “just do it, I said to myself, I said you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story, it’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won.”

On Tuesday, King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that if Trump did indeed ask Comey to lay off parts of his investigation, “we are getting close to obstruction of justice.” Blitzer then asked whether “we are getting closer and closer” to impeachment proceedings.

“Yes, reluctantly, Wolf, I have to say because obstruction of justice is such a serious offense,” King replied. “And I say that with sadness and reluctance. This is not something I’ve advocated for and the word has not passed my lips in this whole tumultuous three or four months.”

The Washington Post reported Wednesday afternoon that Senate Intelligence Committee chairman Richard Burr, R-North Carolina, expects Comey to testify before the committee early next week and that he expects the FBI to respond to his request for documents within 72 hours.

Share