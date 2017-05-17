WATERVILLE — The Out and Allied Youth Theatre will present “The House We Live In,” an original production, at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, at the First Congregational Church, 7 Eustis Parkway.

The play is a collection of monologues, poems and short skits written by the Out and Allied Youth Theatre members. The performance pieces address gender identity, sexual orientation, gender expression and stereotypes.

Admission is free, but donations will be used to support the organization’s theatre programs and activities.

This event is sponsored by the First Congregational Church, PFLAG Waterville, Pleasant Street United Methodist Church, and the Universalist Unitarian Church of Waterville.

For more information, call Sheila Bacon at 873-5249.

