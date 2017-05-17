Yarmouth High School was evacuated Wednesday afternoon because of a reported bomb threat, but classes resumed a short time later when police traced the voicemail message to a cellphone in South Portland and determined it was a hoax.

Students evacuated the high school shortly before 1 p.m. and returned to classes around 1:30, according to Superintendent Andrew Dolloff.

“I am pleased to report that the Yarmouth Police Department, working with cellphone companies and the South Portland Police, have identified and apprehended the individual who placed a threatening call regarding YHS this afternoon. The threat was immediately determined to be not credible, and students are on their way back to classes,” Dolloff wrote in a message to parents.

A resident of nearby Gray reported to Yarmouth police that he had received a voicemail message with a bomb threat aimed at Yarmouth High. The school was evacuated as a precaution while police investigated and checked out the building. Police traced the call to a cellphone in South Portland, where officers confirmed the call had been made by a young male and was not a credible threat.

Yarmouth Police Lt. Dean Perry said a detective is still working to determine whether anyone will be charged with a crime.

Perry declined to discuss any details about the suspected caller.

Although Yarmouth police called for a Portland bomb dog to sweep the school, by the time the dog and its handler arrived, police already determined that the threat was not credible and classes resumed.

Share