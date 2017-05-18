SKOWHEGAN — Two people were sent to the hospital and a LifeFlight helicopter was dispatched there Thursday after what appears to have been a head-on crash on Back Road.

According to Skowhegan police Detective Katelyn Nichols, a very old pickup and a late model Chevy Trailblazer SUV collided head-on just after 1 p.m. at a sweeping bend in the road near the intersection of Rowe Road, around three miles from downtown Skowhegan.

The two people were taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan and LifeFlight helicopter was called to meet them at the hospital.

Skowhegan police and firefighters responded to the accident along with EMS Ambulance from Redington-Fairview.

A Maine State Police accident reconstructionist was at the scene.

Back Road was closed in both directions. Motor vehicle debris littered the roadway at the apparent point of impact. There were no apparent skid marks. The old pickup truck sat among trees on the southbound side of the road, its front end ripped off, the driver’s side door crushed in and the windshield crumpled on the ground. The Chevy SUV sat smashed against a tree.

The names of the people involved in the crash have not yet been released by police. The extent of injuries of the car occupants was not immediately released either.

Doug Harlow — 612-2367

[email protected]

Twitter:@Doug_Harlow

