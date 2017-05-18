A city of Westbrook dump truck that was unloading brush at the Gorham public works facility rolled over Thursday morning, cutting power to 4,000 electricity customers, a Gorham official said.

The crash was reported at 8:15 a.m. on Public Works Drive.

The crash happened after the driver forgot to lower the truck bed after dumping its contents, said Eric Dudley, Westbrook’s director of public services. Shortly after the truck left the dump site, the upper part of the bed snagged the overhead power lines and the truck tipped into a ditch. The utility pole snapped as the truck went over, Dudley said. He would not disclose the name of the driver.

Dudley said the driver was able to climb out of the cab by himself and down a ladder provided by the fire department.

Central Maine Power crews were called to remove the power lines that had fallen on the truck, according to a dispatcher.

CMP reported that over 4,000 customers in Gorham, Windham and Standish were without power at 9 a.m.

