AUGUSTA
Wednesday at 8:19 a.m., there was a traffic accident on Child Street.
9:35 a.m., officers responded to a past burglary on Edison Drive.
10:45 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.
11:07 a.m., there was a traffic accident on Church Hill Road.
1:28 p.m., harassment was reported on Pierce Drive.
1:46 p.m., theft was reported on Shaw Road.
1:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.
2:11 p.m., simple assault was reported on Enterprise Drive.
3:23 p.m., there was a traffic accident reported on Hospital Street and Fifth Avenue.
3:33 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Capitol Street.
3:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gaywalk Street.
5:08 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Western Avenue.
6:45 p.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.
Thursday at 12:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Willow Street.
7:24 a.m., there was a traffic accident on Stone Street.
GARDINER
Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Central Street.
9:23 p.m., trespassing was reported on Highland Avenue.
HALLOWELL
Thursday at 7:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Outlet Road.
LITCHFIELD
Wednesday at 1:28 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Richmond Road.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday at 3:52 p.m., there was a traffic accident on U.S. Route 202.
MONMOUTH
Wednesday at 2:36 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Route 135 Road.
ARRESTS
AUGUSTA
Wednesday at 1:03 p.m., Stephanie A. Cunningham, 24, of China, was arrested on a warrant, on Medical Center Parkway.
3:31 p.m., Joshua Patrick Bickford, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant, on Anthony Avenue.
6:19 p.m., Aaron M. Wiedemann, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant after a pedestrian check on Western Avenue.
8:20 p.m., Gary S. Wallace, 50, of Gardiner, was arrested on a probation hold after suspicious activity was reported on Valley Street.
11:24 p.m., Amanda Avilda Iwanczenko, 38, of Exeter, was arrested on a warrant, on Industrial Drive.
Were you interviewed for this story? If so, please fill out our accuracy form