AUGUSTA

Wednesday at 8:19 a.m., there was a traffic accident on Child Street.

9:35 a.m., officers responded to a past burglary on Edison Drive.

10:45 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.

11:07 a.m., there was a traffic accident on Church Hill Road.

1:28 p.m., harassment was reported on Pierce Drive.

1:46 p.m., theft was reported on Shaw Road.

1:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

2:11 p.m., simple assault was reported on Enterprise Drive.

3:23 p.m., there was a traffic accident reported on Hospital Street and Fifth Avenue.

3:33 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Capitol Street.

3:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gaywalk Street.

5:08 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Western Avenue.

6:45 p.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.

Thursday at 12:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Willow Street.

7:24 a.m., there was a traffic accident on Stone Street.

GARDINER

Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Central Street.

9:23 p.m., trespassing was reported on Highland Avenue.

HALLOWELL

Thursday at 7:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Outlet Road.

LITCHFIELD

Wednesday at 1:28 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Richmond Road.

MANCHESTER

Wednesday at 3:52 p.m., there was a traffic accident on U.S. Route 202.

MONMOUTH

Wednesday at 2:36 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Route 135 Road.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Wednesday at 1:03 p.m., Stephanie A. Cunningham, 24, of China, was arrested on a warrant, on Medical Center Parkway.

3:31 p.m., Joshua Patrick Bickford, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant, on Anthony Avenue.

6:19 p.m., Aaron M. Wiedemann, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant after a pedestrian check on Western Avenue.

8:20 p.m., Gary S. Wallace, 50, of Gardiner, was arrested on a probation hold after suspicious activity was reported on Valley Street.

11:24 p.m., Amanda Avilda Iwanczenko, 38, of Exeter, was arrested on a warrant, on Industrial Drive.

