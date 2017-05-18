MONMOUTH — A tight battle between two baseball teams chasing high playoff seedings ended up a one-sided result.

A five-run fifth inning broke a 4-all tie and lifted Bridgeway over Monmouth, 12-4, in a Mountain Valley Conference matchup in Monmouth.

The Bandits, who now occupy the top Heal points position in Class B South at 9-3, pounded out 16 hits en route to the win. Aaron Morgan had four hits, including a double, for Bridgeway, while Evan Bess, Ryan Emery (double), Dylan Willette, Zach Belanger (double) and Jordan Hadley had two hits apiece.

Hunter Richardson had two hits, including a double, for Monmouth, which fell to 8-4. The Mustangs sit third in the Class C South Heal points after the loss.

HALL-DALE 7, LISBON 6: Akira Warren had three singles and two RBIs to help lead the Bulldogs to an MVC win over the Greyhounds in Lisbon.

Up 5-4 in the seventh inning, Tim Cookson smacked a two-run double to give Hall-Dale (7-4) its final runs. Jacob Brown added a double for the Bulldogs.

Tyler Halls had a triple for Lisbon (8-3).

LEWISTON 4, CONY 3: The Blue Devils (7-5) scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh to score a KVAC A victory over the Rams (1-10) in Augusta.

Kolbe Merfeld, who took over for starter Taylor Heath in the seventh, had a double for Cony, which scored all three of its runs in the first inning.

Evan Cox got the win and had a double for Lewiston.

MOUNT VIEW 12, MARANACOOK 9, 8 innings: Joe Danna had four hits — including a double — to lead the Mustangs to a KVAC B win over the Black Bears in Readfield.

Colby Furrow and Riley Boulay each had three hits for Mount View (3-7), while Kevin Richards added two hits.

Aric Belanger and Chris Florek each had two singles for Maranacook (4-6). Dan Garand had a single and a double.

BOYS LACROSSE

ERSKINE 11, MT. BLUE 4: Caleb Tyler had five goals and two assists to pace the Eagles to the KVAC win in South China.

Ethan Furlong added two goals while Chance Reed had a goal and two assists for Erskine (4-3). Hunter Rushing, Gavin Blanchard and Seth Reed also scored. Noah Miller made eight saves.

Eli Yeaton, Sam Smith, Evan Stone and Marshall Doyon all scored a goal for the Cougars (1-7). Brody Looney stopped nine shots.

WINSLOW 9, MCI/NOKOMIS 6: Bryce Hillier scored three goals and had an assist to lead the Black Raiders at Colby College in Waterville.

Kyle Gurney scored two goals, while Jared Lambert, Evan Dart and Jake Clark each had a goal for Winslow (4-5). Sam Lambrecht had a goal and three assists.

Hayden Boreham had three goals for MCI/Nokomis (3-5), while Nick Bollinger added two goals.

CONY 8, MORSE 7 OT: Chad Bickford scored four goals, including the game winner in overtime, to lift the Rams in Augusta.

Nate Foye added two goals for Cony (5-3) while Zach Whitney and Jason Barnes had one apiece. Cam Gallant made 16 saves.

Declan Hall led Morse (2-5) with two goals while Braden Olson, Ethan Brown, Cameron Marco, Jacob Brochu and Ethan Pascuzzo also scored.

MESSALONSKEE 14, EDWARD LITTLE 5: Austin Pelletier had six goals and three assists to spark the Eagles to the KVAC A win in Oakland.

Connor Smith added four goals for Messalonskee (6-3) while Trevor McCray chipped in with two. Collin Kinney and Alden Balboni also scored. Dawson Charles made four saves.

Spencer Frahn scored twice for the Red Eddies (5-4) while Brandon Asselin made 12 saves.

SOFTBALL

LISBON 14, HALL-DALE 0, 5 inn.: Alyssa Bonenfant cracked two hits — including a triple — but it wasn’t enough for the Bulldogs (4-6), who fell to the Greyhounds in Lisbon.

Mallory Fairbanks had a triple for Lisbon (8-3).

LEWISTON 7, CONY 3: Alexis Poulin had a triple, double, single and two RBIs to lead the Blue Devils to the KVAC A win in Augusta.

Jordyn Rubin added two doubles for Lewiston (9-3).

Carly Lettre led Cony (4-7) with a double, single and two RBIs. Cari Hopkins and Delaney Keithley chipped in with two singles apiece.

