IN ANSON, Wednesday at 11:01 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Madison Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 10:56 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

4:12 p.m., threatening was reported on Norridgewock Road.

5:11 p.m., an assault was reported on Center Road.

6:05 p.m., theft was reported on Cardinal Drive.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 5:03 p.m., police removed a person from High Street.

5:32 p.m., theft was reported on High Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 2:13 p.m., threatening was reported on Dodlin Road.

2:33 p.m., an assault was reported on Ward Hill Road.

10:54 p.m., trespassing was reported on Tempesta Way.

IN RIPLEY, Thursday at 7:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Page Hill Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 11:38 a.m., theft was reported on Lawton Street.

2:04 p.m., threatening was reported on MRI Drive.

4:08 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

7:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Indian Ridge.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 6:36 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Spruce Street.

8:11 a.m., criminal mischief was reported at Marden’s on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

11:10 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Central Avenue.

12:42 p.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Main Street.

2:56 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported in JFK Plaza.

5:35 p.m., threatening was reported on North Street.

6:15 p.m., a protection order violation was reported to the police department.

6:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

6:39 p.m., a report of a protection order violation led to an arrest at the police department.

7:48 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on College Avenue.

7:56 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Marden’s store.

8:56 p.m., threatening was reported on Ford Drive.

11:15 p.m., a fight call was taken on Poolers Park Way.

Thursday at 3:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 9:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

9:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Union Street.

6:49 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on McGrath Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 12:47 p.m., John Currier, 63, of Parkman, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

3:20 p.m., Chrystal A. Rose, 36, of Jay, was arrested on charges of misusing 911 and creating a false public alarm.

6:50 p.m., Andrew Eugene Tibbetts, 27, of Farmington, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear.

9:10 p.m., Tyler M. Thorndike, 24, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines.

IN ROME, Wednesday at 11:12 p.m., Duane Elden Gomez, 58, of Rome, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and illegal possession of a firearm.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 12:30 p.m., Bradley S. Prescott, 26, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of possession of heroin.

1:29 p.m., Jamie L. Gray, 28, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines.

6:53 p.m., Peter Frank Mcanistan, 39, of Anson, was arrested on charges of theft and criminal mischief.

7:52 p.m., Leslie William Ridley, 35, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines.

8:44 p.m., Michael Scott McElroy, 21, was arrested as a fugitive from justice.

10:25 p.m., William Langdon Kelly, 41, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of obstructing public ways.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 8:29 p.m., Dane William Paquette, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order.

