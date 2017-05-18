The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two people involved in a shooting in Readfield Wednesday afternoon.

Sally Ann Earl-Costello, 61, shot and seriously wounded her husband Hugh Costello, 81, outside their home at 318 Sturtevant Hill Road, according to a press release from Capt. Chris Cowan.

Police responded to Sturtevant Hill Road in Readfield Wednesday for a report that a woman shot her husband.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. A representative in the hospital’s communications department didn’t have any information on Costello’s condition Thursday morning.

Earl-Costello was arrested and charged with elevated aggravated assault and is being held without bail at the Kennebec County jail. Kennebec County Sheriff Ken Mason said at the scene Wednesday that Earl-Costello was cooperating with investigators.

Mason said authorities, including the sheriff’s office and Maine State Police, had been to the residence numerous times for domestic disturbances. Deputies obtained and executed a search warrant on the property and have recovered a firearm believed to have been used during the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

Sally-Ann Earl Costello holds an active license as a veterinarian which is scheduled to expire Sept. 30, 2019, according to the state Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation website.

It appears from there that she was first licensed in Maine in September 1999.

There is no indication of disciplinary action involving that license.

Staff writer Betty Adams contributed to this report.

This story will be updated.

