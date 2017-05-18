WATERVILLE — Roads around Colby College will be closed at times this weekend to accommodate commencement ceremonies.

On Saturday, May 20, from 9:15 p.m. to 9:45 p.m., a portion of Campus Drive near Johnson Pond will be closed during the fireworks display, which is open to the public and begins on the field across from Johnson Pond.

On Sunday, May 21, Mayflower Hill Drive through campus will be closed from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to allow pedestrians to safely cross the road in front of the Miller Library. The road will be closed between the Mary Low parking lot from the south and the three-way intersection with Campus Drive and North Street from the north.

Through drivers approaching the college from the south will be told to turn around. Drivers may opt to turn onto Mt. Merici Avenue, which will cause additional traffic in the neighborhood.

Security officers will be posted to maintain traffic at the closures. Questions may be directed to the college’s Department of Security at 859-4000.

It will likely be a busy Sunday for Colby, as former U.S. Vice President Joseph Biden will address the 481 graduating students, their families and friends and the public at the 169th commencement. Biden, the 47th vice president and former U.S. Senator from Delaware, will receive a doctor of laws degree.

Colby College Director of Communications Kate Carlisle said the graduates come from 35 states and 30 different countries and 56 majors are represented.

Share