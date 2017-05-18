DAMARISCOTTA — Novel Jazz returns to the Skidompha Public Library atriuma at 7 p.m., Thursday, May 25, at 184 Main St.

The group will perform works from the Great American Songbook. The musicians of this group have been playing straight-ahead jazz for audiences throughout Maine and beyond for several decades. Collectively, they share over two centuries of experience in the jazz idiom.

Performing will be Barney Balch (trombone), David Clarke (guitar), Mike Mitchell (trumpet), Herb Maine (bass), Mickey Felder (piano), Bill Manning (drums) and special guest, saxophonist extraordinaire, Ralph Norris. Norris has been an active professional saxophonist for the past 50-plus years. He is a retired civil engineer who lives in Falmouth. He has long been a staple of Maine jazz and has regularly performed with many luminaries including the Don Doane and Terry White Big Bands, Tommy Gallant, Muriel Havenstein, legendary saxophonist Harry Allen, pianist Tom Snow (and more). He has been conducting and composing for the Cape Elizabeth High School Jazz Program since 1997. Ralph’s specialty is the great American Songbook.

Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, $7 for young adults 12-18, and is free for children younger than 12 accompanied by a parent.

For more information, call 563-5513 or visit www.skidompha.org or www.mainejazz.net.

