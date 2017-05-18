More than 350 people gathered Wednesday night in Portland to honor outstanding family businesses.

This year’s Maine Family Business Awards drew 166 nominations for recognition, from which seven winners were named. The event, held at the Holiday Inn by the Bay, was organized by the Institute for Family-Owned Business in Portland.

The awards recognize Maine firms that demonstrate excellence in family involvement, business success, and commitment to employees, customers and community. An independent panel of judges selected the winners from among 20 finalists.

• OceanView at Falmouth received the HUB/Norton Insurance and Financial Services Environmental Leadership Award, recognizing the many sustainable practices that make it Maine’s “greenest” retirement community. The company’s sustainable practices include recycling 95 percent of the waste it generates, a robust composting program to manage food waste, and use of solar energy.

• Guilford-based Puritan Medical Products won the People’s United Bank Innovation and Technology Award in recognition of the company’s ability to adapt to a changing marketplace and preserve more than 200 manufacturing jobs. Founded nearly a century ago to make wooden toothpicks, ice cream spoons and other consumer products, Puritan is now a leading, FDA-registered producer of single-use swabs and other specimen collection devices used by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Homeland Security, among others.

• The Holiday Inn by the Bay First Generation Award was presented to Custom Composite Technologies Inc. of Bath, which was started by a husband and wife team to help custom boat builders improve and lighten their product design. Today the company serves diverse industries, including robotics, defense, art and architecture, in addition to boat-builders.

• Hanson Enterprises LLC of Ogunquit was named the Chalmers Insurance Group Customer Service Award winner. The two-generation hospitality business, which comprises three lodging properties and a restaurant in the Wells-Ogunquit area, has earned industry honors from leading travel companies such as Trip Advisor and Expedia.

• The Shep Lee Community Service Award, named for one of the founders of the Institute for Family-Owned Business, went to Geaghan’s Pub and Craft Brewery, a popular Bangor restaurant and brewery. The business was recognized for its community support, including dozens of nonprofit and civic organizations. Geaghan’s received the Governor’s Award for Business Excellence and the Maine Restaurant Association Restaurateur of the Year in 2016.

• Highland Avenue Greenhouse of Scarborough received the Maddy Corson Small Business Award, presented to an exemplary business with fewer than 25 employees. The nearly 70-year-old company was acknowledged for the ways it has continued to evolve, adding services that provide value and convenience to customers and adopting new approaches to make its business more environmentally friendly and sustainable, such as switching to biological pest control in the greenhouse and adding a commercial kitchen at its farmstand to produce baked goods, soups, sandwiches and prepared to-go meals.

• Capozza Tile and Floor Covering Center was named the Renys Large Business of the Year, designated for companies with more than 25 employees. The company, founded in 1974 by Joseph Capozza Jr., is now run by the third generation of Capozzas and has grown to three locations, including its newest one in Lewiston. The company provides a full range of flooring services for residential and commercial customers throughout southern and central Maine.

