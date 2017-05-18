Rep. Bruce Poliquin, R-2nd District, just threw a whole bunch of his constituents under the bus with his vote in favor of the American Health Care Act.

The bill would eliminate guaranteed coverage for people with preexisting conditions. (According to Consumers Union, a reputable information source, high-risk pools are not a good substitute, since they have a record of failure, and often have very high premiums and limited coverage.)

The act also allows states to opt out of essential health benefits, which could mean insurers won’t cover mental health and substance abuse treatment or maternity care, among other things. Insurance companies could also reinstate annual and lifetime limits, which could throw people with serious illnesses like cancer into bankruptcy or worse.

Poliquin, of course, is a wealthy man and can afford whatever health care he needs or wants. We voters in the Second Congressional District will remember Poliquin’s uncaring and self-serving acts when the next congressional election takes place.

Jane Davis

Wayne

