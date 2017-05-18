Winthrop High School has announced the following students were named the top 10 seniors for the class of 2017. Matthew Ingram has been named valedictorian, and Megan Chamberland is salutatorian. The others are listed alphabetically.

Matthew Phillip Ingram, son of Steven and Kerrie Ingram, of Winthrop, is valedictorian. He has been a tri-athlete all four years. A member of the football, ice hockey and basketball teams, he was named team captain in hockey and football, both his junior and senior years, and was captain of basketball his junior year.

Ingram also has been a member of the Math Team and Latin Club all four years and Student Council junior and senior years. He was named to the National Honor Society his junior year. Outside of school, he has been a volunteer at the Winthrop Food Pantry. Ingram plans to attend the University of Maine at Orono to major in mechanical engineering.

Megan Marie Chamberland, daughter of Greg and Parise Chamberland, of Winthrop, is salutatorian. She is involved in many activities. She has been a member of the field hockey team all four years, captain her senior year; and tennis team all four years, captain her sophomore, junior and senior years.

Chamberland has been a member of the National Honor Society since her junior year, Latin Club freshmen, sophomore and junior years and yearbook her senior year. She has been on the Math Team all four years and was elected class president her sophomore, junior and senior years. She has studied the piano since age 6.

She has shared her love of field hockey and tennis by teaching both to youth teams. She is a volunteer with the Knights of Columbus breakfasts. Chamberland intends to pursue a career in the medical field and plans to attend the University of New England majoring in biology.

Corinna Beth Coulton is the daughter of Peter and Sharon Coulton, of Winthrop. She played field hockey all four years and was captain her senior year. She was a member of the basketball team her freshmen and sophomore years and played on the Unified Team her senior year. A member of the tennis team, she played all four years.

Coulton was a member of student council all four years, serving as secretary her sophomore year, vice-president her junior year and elected president her senior year. She has been a member of the National Honor Society since her junior year and is the current president. A member of the One-Act Play Festival all four years, she has also been involved with math team her sophomore, junior and senior years, Junior Classical League her freshmen, sophomore and junior years, and worked with the yearbook club her senior year.

Outside of school, Coulton has participated in the YMCA field hockey and basketball youth programs. She participates in the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation’s Walk to Cure Diabetes, and is a member of the Winthrop Congregational Church, where she helps at various fairs and serves as nursery attendant.

She also volunteers at the Kennebec Valley Humane Society. She is employed by Old Navy in Augusta. Coulton plans to study animal science on a pre-vet track at of the University of New Hampshire.

Molly Ann Glaser is the daughter of Dereck and Bridget Glaser, of Winthrop. She has participated in many varied school activities: Girls soccer all four years, captain her senior year; softball all four years, French Club her sophomore, junior and senior years, president her junior and senior years; and math team her junior and senior years. She has been a member of the National Honor Society since her junior year and the yearbook committee her senior year and was elected class vice-president her sophomore, junior and senior years.

Glaser has been a participant in the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure and the MaineGeneral Walk for Hope. Her post-secondary plans are to attend a Clemson University to major in architecture.

Jacob Edward Hickey is the son of John and Catherine Hickey, of Winthrop. He was a member of the soccer team his freshmen year, and the cross country team his sophomore, junior and senior years, captain his senior year. As a cross country athlete, Hickey holds the 5km school record and was named a Mountain Valley Conference All-Star, is a Western Maine Champion and a state runner-up and an All-New England member.

As a member of the basketball team all four year, captain his senior year, he was named the Mountain Valley Conference Player of the Year in 2017 and named to the McDonald’s All-State Team and All-State Academic Team and the MPA Class C Player of the Tourney — Southern Maine. He also is a four-year member of the baseball team. He was named a Scholar-Athlete Delegate to the Mountain Valley Conference Student Leadership Council as a freshmen and junior.

Hickey has been a member of the National Honor Society since his junior year, and is a senior representative of the Student Council as well as being named to the Winthrop High School Varsity Club. In the community, he is a volunteer at the Maine Veterans’ Home and is a volunteer counselor in the Winthrop recreation basketball program. When his schedule allows, he enjoys playing the piano. Hickey plans to attend the University of New England to major in sports medicine.

Kyle Patrick Keezer is the son of Brian and Renee Keezer, of Winthrop. He has been a member of the basketball and golf teams his freshmen, sophomore and junior years. He also has been involved in the Latin Club his freshmen and sophomore years, and worked on the yearbook committee his senior year. A

fter high school, Keezer plans to attend the University of Maine at Orono to major in engineering.

Kayleigh Anne Oberg is the daughter of Chris and Johannah Oberg, of Winthrop. She has been a member of the softball team all four years, captain her junior and senior years; field hockey team her freshmen and sophomore years, and soccer team her junior and senior years.

Oberg’s co-curricular activities include Student Council her freshmen, sophomore and junior years, math team her sophomore, junior and senior years, Latin Club all four years, Drama Club her sophomore and junior years, Yearbook Committee her senor year, and National Honor Society her junior and senior years.

She is a volunteer karate and softball instructor as well as being a food pantry worker. Oberg plans to attend the University of Maine at Farmington and pursue a career in sports management.

Andrew Tyler Pazdziorko is the son of Mark Pazdziorko, of Trenton, and Theresa McPherson, of Winthrop. He is a tri-athlete student, playing football and basketball and running track and field all four years. He was named captain in all three sports his senior year.

As well as athletics, he has been a member of the math team all four years. Pazdziorko plans to attend the University of Maine at Orono to major in civil engineering.

Shie Aubrie Smith is the daughter of Albert and Jaynelle Smith of Winthrop. She has been a member of the soccer team all four years, captain senior year; basketball team all four years, captain junior year; softball team her freshmen, sophomore and junior years and track team her senior year. Smith’s other activities include Student Council her sophomore, junior and senior years, Latin Club freshmen and sophomore years, math team and Drama Club junior and senior years, Yearbook her senior year, and National Honor Society her junior and senior years. She has been a volunteer at the Winthrop Grade School working in kindergarten classes. Smith plans to attend Husson University to major in business.

Sarah Margaret Spahr is the daughter of Michael and Cynthia Spahr, of Winthrop. She has been a member of the basketball team her freshmen and sophomore years, and she joined the Unified Basketball Team her junior and senior years. She has played tennis and field hockey all four years and was named field hockey team captain.

She has been vice-president of Student Council and National Honor Society since her junior year. She has been a member of the Latin Club her freshmen, sophomore and junior years and math team her junior and senior years. In her junior year, she participated in the One-Act Drama Festival.

Outside of school, she participated in the Field Hockey Majestix — Shooting Star, She has been a YMCA Camp Counselor and a volunteer at the Kennebec Valley Humane Society. Spahr plans to attend the University of New England to major in biology.

Share