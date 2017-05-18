A U.S. Army veteran who grew up in Brunswick was slain in Killeen, Texas, earlier this month, according to WCSH-TV and Texas authorities.

The Portland television station identified the victim on Thursday as 29-year-old Travis James Granger of Killeen, Texas.

The Killeen Police Department said Granger was a homicide victim. In a statement, the department said that after receiving a 911 call officers found Granger in a wooded area behind a 7-Eleven convenience store on S. Fort Hood Road the morning of May 5. He was transported in critical condition to a local hospital where he later died, police said.

Granger’s alleged killer was arrested that evening. Killeen Police said they have charged 27-year-old Keith Louis Marinnie of Killeen with first-degree felony murder. Marinnie was being held Thursday evening at the Bell County Jail on $1 million bond.

In his obituary, posted on the Brackett Funeral Home website, his family says Granger was born in Brunswick and attended local schools.

He joined the U.S. Army in 2006 and later served two tours of duty in Afghanistan before he was honorably discharged on April 14, 2016. Granger finished his Army career at Fort Hood, which is located in Killeen.

“He was a remarkable young man with an awesome personality and an amazing friend to his military family,” his obituary said. “It was said to be an honor and privilege to have served with a soldier of his caliber. Travis was an inspiration to all.”

A funeral service will be at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick, on May 27 at 10 a.m.

