AUGUSTA — Kennebec Community Church will host City Reach, Meeting the Needs of Our Community at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 28, at Capitol Park.

The free event will include a cookout, haircuts by a local barber salon, shoe and clothing giveaway, games and free family fun.

For more information, call the church at 623-0911 or visit www.kennebecchurch.org.

