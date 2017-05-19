KENNEBUNKPORT – Former President George H.W. Bush made his first public appearance Friday since he was released from a Houston hospital last month.

The 92-year-old Bush was treated for pneumonia and chronic bronchitis during a two-week stay at the hospital in April. He left April 28.

The former president and former first lady Barbara Bush attended the rededication of the Mathew J. Lanigan Bridge over the Kennebunk River. The Bushes make their summer home in Kennebunkport.

The bridge was first built in 1933 and takes drivers and pedestrians from Kennebunk to Kennebunkport. Girl Scouts, musicians and antique vehicles from 1933 are a planned part of the event, as well as a double ribbon-cutting ceremony.

