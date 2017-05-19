Three Hall-Dale students and their faculty advisor recently jumped into a freezing lake to raise money for children and adults with disabilities during the school’s Key Club Polar Plunge for Camp Capella.

Junior Sierra Millay, along with sophomores Anthony Romano and Kailee Bickford, joined Key Club Faculty Advisor Lydia Leimbach at Phillips Lake in Dedham.

Three Hall-Dale High School students and their faculty advisor recently took part in the school's Key Club Polar Plunge for Camp Capella. From left are Anthony Romano, Advisor Lydia Leimbach, Kaylee Bickford and Sierra Millay.

The group raised more than $800 for the camp. All told, dozens of people from central Maine and beyond raised more than $12,000 for Camp Capella.

For more information, visit www.campcapella.org.

