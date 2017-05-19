WATERVILLE — Non-perishable food items and essential products for local food pantries will be collected by Inland Hospital until May 30.

The hospital has partnered with United Way of Mid-Maine for this effort.

The hospital asks for healthy choice food donations; low-sodium, low-fat, whole wheat or whole grain items such as pasta and cereal, canned vegetables, and fruit canned in fruit juice are suggested.

Personal and household essential items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, soap, toilet paper, diapers, paper towels, trash bags and household cleaning products also are welcome.

Donations can be dropped off at the hospital’s cafeteria, 200 Kennedy Memorial Drive, during regular business hours. All items collected will be delivered to local food banks.

For more information call 861-6047 or email [email protected].

Share