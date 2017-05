AUGUSTA

Thursday at 8:10 a.m., harassment was reported on Cony Road.

8:48 a.m., a sex offense was reported by a caller on Pierce Drive.

9:13 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Memorial Bridge.

9:59 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Water Street.

10:23 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Cony Street.

12:21 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Whitten Road.

2:17 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Swan Street.

2:20 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Western Avenue.

2:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

3:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Edison Drive.

3:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.

3:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dean Court.

4:00 p.m., simple assault was reported on Water Street.

4:01 p.m., harassment was reported on Meadow Road.

4:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bond Brook Road and Tall Pines Way.

5:26 p.m., terrorizing was reported on Water Street.

5:44 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

6:59 p.m., needles were recovered on Fox Farm Road.

7:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

8:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Glenridge Drive.

9:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Street.

9:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.

10:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Blair Road.

Friday at 2:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

5:59 a.m., a well-being check was performed on State Street.

6:49 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Middle Street.

6:51 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Bangor Street.

7:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Windy Street.

HALLOWELL

Thursday at 6:28 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Union Street.

6:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Vaughan Road.

7:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

MANCHESTER

Thursday at 4:12 p.m., a 26-year-old Gardiner woman was issued a summons on a charge of criminal mischief, after an investigation was performed on Cottle Road.

MONMOUTH

Thursday at 10:19 a.m., theft was reported on Tillson Road.

10:56 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Blue Road and Danforth Drive.

11:08 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Sanborn Road.

MOUNT VERNON

Thursday at 8:59 p.m., a noise disturbance was reported on Echo Lane.

WINTHROP

Thursday at 4:25 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on East Winthrop Town Beach.

6:20 p.m., a family fight was reported on Bowdoin Street.

11:23 p.m., a 36-year-old Winthrop woman was issued a summons on a charge of domestic violence assault, after an investigation was performed on Bowdoin Street.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Thursday at 8:39 p.m., Anthony George Perry, 53, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant, after an attempt to locate was performed on Middle Street.

8:46 p.m., Kourtney M. Sherwood, 32, of Brunswick, was arrested on a charge of violation of probation, after an attempt to locate was performed on Cony Street.

