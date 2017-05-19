AUGUSTA — Lauren Coniff had five goals and an assist to pace Cony High School in a 16-6 Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference girls lacrosse win over Camden Hills on Friday.

Sarah Caron and Faith Leathers-Pouliot added three goals apiece for Cony (3-5) while Kami Lambert and Sydney Avery scored twice each. Kat Biasuz made six saves.

Olivia Powers and Ryan Hart scored two apiece for the Windjammers (2-6). Katie Southworth stopped 22 shots.

MESSALONSKEE 11, OCEANSIDE 8: Ally Turner scored six goals to lead the Eagles to the KVAC win.

Lauren Pickett added a pair of goals for Messalonskee (8-1). Gaby Languet and Cassidy McNaughton each had five saves in the win.

Oceanside is now 6-1.

EDWARD LITTLE 11, ERSKINE 6: Megan Steele had six goals to lead the Red Eddies to the KVAC win in South China.

Kaylee Gipson added three goals for Edward Little (4-5). Haley Frohlich had a goal and three assists.

Audrey Jordan had three goals for Erskine (4-5), while Haley Hines scored twice for the Eagles. Courtney Tibbetts also scored for Erskine.

SOFTBALL

HALL-DALE 23, MT. ABRAM 10: Jill Whynot had a triple, double and single to lead the Bulldogs to the MVC win in Salem.

Justin Drappeau added two singles and a double for Hall-Dale (5-6).

Chenoa Savage led Mt. Abram (1-11) with two singles and a triple while Kaci Presby added a double and single.

CONY 6, MT. ARARAT 2: Cari Hopkins and Allee Cloutier each had two hits to help the Rams take the KVAC A win in Augusta.

Hopkins allowed five hits and struck out two for the win. Alexis Couverette doubled for Cony (5-7).

Kaitlyn Cox homered for Mt. Ararat (8-3).

OAK HILL 18, DIRIGO 0, 6 INN.: The Raiders pounded out 13 hits and took advantage of eight Cougar errors to earn the MVC win in Dixfield.

Hannah Nadeau had four singles and two RBIs to lead Oak Hill (8-3). Charlotte Waterman added two singles and two RBIs and Abby Nadeau tripled.

Dirigo falls to 2-10.

MESSALONSKEE 2, MT. BLUE 1: The Eagles scored a run in the top of the eighth inning to take the KVAC A win in Farmington.

Makayla Wilson and McKenna Brodeur each drove in a run for Messalonskee (5-6). Danielle Hall hit a double and two singles for the Eagles and earned her first varsity win, striking out six with three walks and six hits allowed.

Macey Phillips homered to score the Mt. Blue (2-11) run.

BASEBALL

ERSKINE 3, OCEANSIDE 2: Cody Taylor had two singles and scored a run to spark the Eagles to the KVAC B win in South China.

Noah Bonsant drove in the game-winning run after Dylan Presby and Taylor had back-to-back singles in the fifth inning for Erskine (10-3).

Titus Kaewthong hit a two-run home run for Oceanside (6-4).

LEAVITT 9, MARANACOOK 0: Brian Hewitt pitched a one-hitter to lead the Hornets to the KVAC B win in Readfield.

The Hornets (7-5) only had four hits but took advantage of six Black Bear errors.

Maranacook falls to 4-7.

MT. ARARAT 7, CONY 0: The Eagles scored six runs in the top of the seventh to break open a close game and take the KVAC win in Augusta.

Hunter Lohr threw a one-hitter to earn the shutout win for Mt. Ararat (6-4). Taylor Heath had the Cony (1-11) hit, a double.

WINTHROP 15, BOOTHBAY 5: Matt Ingram had a home run, a single and three RBIs to spark the visiting Ramblers to the MVC win.

Mario Meucci added a triple, double and two RBIs for Winthrop (7-4) while Jacob Hickey chipped in with a double, single and two RBIs.

Matt Crocker led Boothbay (2-9) with two doubles, a single and three RBIs.

GARDINER 24, WINSLOW 4: Isaiah Magee had three doubles, three RBIs and scored four times to lead the Tigers to the KVAC B win in Winslow.

Logan Porter and Hunter Chasse each had two singles for Gardiner (10-3) while Nick Pooler, Cody Spencer, Marc Cloutier and Cole Lawrence each doubled.

Ryan Gagnon doubled for Winslow (0-10) while Ethan LaChance had two singles.

