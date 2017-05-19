FARMINGTON — The Messalonskee High School softball team scored a run in the top of the eighth inning, grabbing a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A victory with a 2-1 win Friday over Mt. Blue High School.

Makayla Wilson and McKenna Brodeur each drove in a run for Messalonskee (5-6). Danielle Hall hit a double and two singles for the Eagles and earned her first varsity win, striking out six with three walks and six hits allowed.

Macey Phillips homered to score the Mt. Blue (2-11) run.

CARRABEC 14, TELSTAR 2, 5 INN.: Bailey Dunphy had two home runs, a triple, a single and five RBIs to lead the Cobras to the Mountain Valley Conference win in Bethel.

Lexie Cowan added two doubles for Carrabec (7-5) while Cheyenne Sirois had a double, single and three RBIs. Sam LeBeau earned the win and helped her own cause with a double and a single.

Tasha Hart and Taylor Mason each doubled for Telstar’s (7-4) only hits.

WATERVILLE 8, BELFAST 5: Madison Clowes had two hits, including a double, to lead the Purple Panthers to a KVAC B win over the Lions in Belfast.

Shelby Place added two hits for Waterville (3-8). Molly Wasilewski earned the win in the circle for the Purple Panthers.

Ayla Skidgel had a double and a single for Belfast (3-9).

LAWRENCE 15, CAMDEN HILLS 8: Lilly Herrin had a home run, two singles and five RBIs to pace the Bulldogs to the KVAC A win in Fairfield.

Lawrence (6-6) pounded out 21 hits, including three singles apiece by Camryn Caldwell, Lauren Lambert and Hunter Mercier.

Camden Hills falls to 2-9.

HALL-DALE 23, MT. ABRAM 10: Jill Whynot had a triple, double and single to lead the Bulldogs to the MVC win in Salem.

Justin Drappeau added two singles and a double for Hall-Dale (5-6).

Chenoa Savage led Mt. Abram (1-11) with two singles and a triple while Kaci Presby added a double and single.

BASEBALL

ERSKINE 3, OCEANSIDE 2: Cody Taylor had two singles and scored a run to spark the Eagles to the KVAC B win in South China.

Noah Bonsant drove in the game-winning run after Dylan Presby and Taylor had back-to-back singles in the fifth inning for Erskine (10-3).

Titus Kaewthong hit a two-run home run for Oceanside (6-4).

LAWRENCE 5, CAMDEN HILLS 2: Brandon Hill smacked two doubles and had an RBI to lead the Bulldogs to a KVAC A win over the Windjammers in Fairfield.

Devon Webb had a single, double and two RBIs, while Nick Grard had a single and two RBIs for Lawrence (5-7).

Garrison Looke had a single and double for Camden Hills (5-6).

WATERVILLE 3, BELFAST 2: Cody Pellerin smacked three hits to lead the Purple Panthers to a KVAC B win over the Lions in Belfast.

Andrew Roderigue added two hits for Waterville (8-3). Cam Dennis earned the win on the mound, pitching two innings in relief of starter Kody Vallee.

Zach Dyer had a double and a single for Belfast (4-8).

RANGELEY 12, BUCKFIELD 11, 11 INN.: Ricky Thompson singled home Kyle LaRochelle in the bottom of the 11th to give the Lakers the Class D win in Rangeley.

Ian Lillis capped a five-run bottom of the seventh with a bases-loaded triple to tie the game for Rangeley (5-3) and send the game to extra innings. Bo Beaulieu pitched seven innings in relief to earn his first win of the season.

Jake Kraske had a pair of doubles for Buckfield (7-3).

GARDINER 24, WINSLOW 4, 5 INN.: Isaiah Magee had three doubles, three RBIs and scored four times to lead the Tigers to the KVAC B win in Winslow.

Logan Porter and Hunter Chasse each had two singles for Gardiner (10-3) while Nick Pooler, Cody Spencer, Marc Cloutier and Cole Lawrence each doubled.

Ryan Gagnon doubled for Winslow (0-10) while Ethan LaChance had two singles.

GIRLS LACROSSE

WINSLOW 11, OXFORD HILLS 10: Sarah Stevens had four goals and two assists to help the Black Raiders take the KVAC win in South Paris.

The win was the second in a row for Winslow (3-4), which defeated Camden Hills 11-7 earlier this week. Silver Clukey had four goals and an assist for Winslow, while Hailey Grenier, Tate Batey, and Cassie McCaslin each had a goal. Carrie Sellwood made three saves for the win.

Caroline Burns scored five goals for Oxford Hills (0-7).

LINCOLN 11, LAWRENCE 6: Brinley Harrison scored four goals to lead the Eagles to the KVAC B win in Newcastle.

Ashley Bud and Alex Saviano each added three goals for Lincoln (2-8).

Cassandra Poli scored a pair of goals for Lawrence (1-6).

MESSALONSKEE 11, OCEANSIDE 8: Ally Turner scored six goals to lead the Eagles to the KVAC win.

Lauren Pickett added a pair of goals for Messalonskee (8-1). Gaby Languet and Cassidy McNaughton each had five saves in the win.

Oceanside is now 6-1.

EDWARD LITTLE 11, ERSKINE 6: Megan Steele had six goals to lead the Red Eddies to the KVAC win in South China.

Kaylee Gipson added three goals for Edward Little (4-5). Haley Frohlich had a goal and three assists.

Audrey Jordan had three goals for Erskine (4-5), while Haley Hines scored twice for the Eagles. Courtney Tibbetts also scored for Erskine.

