Area students competed April 25 in a county speech contest, sponsored by Modern Woodmen of America, a fraternal financial services organization.

Prior to this contest, the students had already won first, second or third place in their local-level contests.

From left are Anna Whitstone, runner-up; Kameron Douin, third-place winner; Carolyn Kinney, second-place winner; and Kyle Douin, first-place winner. Contributed photo

The students shared their presentations on this year’s topic, “What Does it Mean to be a Hero?”

Kyle Douin, an eighth-grade student from St. Michael School, took first place. He won a $50 cash award and a trophy. St. Michael School also will receive an engraved trophy.

Carolyn Kinney, a sixth-grade student from Mt. Merici Academy, placed second; and Kameron Douin, a sixth-grade student from St. Michael School, placed third. They also received trophies. Anna Whitstone from Winthrop Middle School was runner-up.

Modern Woodmen’s School Speech Contest is one of many free youth educational programs Modern Woodmen offers to schools nationwide. More than 100,000 students compete in the contest each year.

Founded in 1883, Modern Woodmen of America touches lives and secures futures. The fraternal benefit society offers financial services and fraternal member benefits to individuals and families throughout the United States.

