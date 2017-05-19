IN ATHENS, Thursday at 2:27 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
IN BENTON, Friday at 1:57 a.m., theft was reported on River Road.
IN CANAAN, Thursday at 11:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN DALLAS PLANTATION, Thursday at 4:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Evergreen Circle.
IN EUSTIS, Thursday at 5:31 p.m., harassment was reported on A and D Drive.
IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 11:08 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Main Street.
5:37 p.m., a scam was reported on Ten Lots Road.
11:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Blackberry Lane.
IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 7:56 a.m., vandalism was reported on Fairbanks Road.
12:29 p.m., theft was reported on Quebec Street.
1:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.
4:49 p.m., theft was reported on Clover Mill Road.
6:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Middle Street.
IN MADISON, Thursday at 1:25 p.m., theft was reported on Lakewood Road.
3:38 p.m., a scam was reported on Colby Bryant Road.
10:08 p.m., trees were reported down on East Madison Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 12:22 p.m., a scam was reported on Mercer Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 9:20 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Harriet Street.
6:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Highland Street.
IN RANGELEY, Thursday at 7:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on School Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 9:20 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
12:21 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
1:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.
6:45 p.m., theft was reported on MRI Drive.
8:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.
8:49 p.m., theft was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.
9:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Turner Avenue.
9:52 p.m., an assault was reported on Weston Street.
10 p.m., trees were reported down on East Ridge Road.
10:02 p.m., wires were reported down on Malbons Mill Road.
Friday at 1:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
4:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairview Avenue.
IN SMITHFIELD, Thursday at 1:08 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Dearborn Lane.
IN SOLON, Thursday at 1:37 p.m., a scam was reported on Pleasant Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 7:51 a.m., a protection order violation was reported on Elm Street.
8:32 a.m., an assault was reported at MaineGeneral Medical Center.
9:56 a.m., shoplifting was reported at Marden’s store on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
11:02 a.m., a bail violation was reported on College Avenue.
12:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
2:22 p.m., harassment was reported on Cool Street.
7:16 p.m., harassment was reported on Canabas Avenue.
8:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on King Street.
9:20 p.m., theft was reported at the Alfond Youth and Recreation Center.
10:02 p.m., threatening was reported on Victoria Drive.
Friday at 12:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
12:22 a.m., threatening was reported on Veteran Court.
5:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN WILTON, Thursday at 4:05 p.m., suspicious items were reported on Village View Street.
8:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 3:07 p.m., Eugene M. Burnell, 35, of Temple, was arrested on charges of violating a protective order and conditions of release.
5:50 p.m., Nicholas A. Breton, 25, of Lewiston, was arrested on a charge of speeding 30 mph or more over the speed limit.
10:40 p.m., Jason A. Hawkins, 36, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 10:09 a.m., Amanda A. Iwanczenko, 38, of Exeter, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
9:19 p.m., Alex James McDougal, 20, of Canaan, was arrested on charges of operating a car without a license beyond a restriction and illegal possession of marijuana and alcohol.
9:37 p.m., Johnathan Paul Boudreau, 42, of Clinton, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday at 1:06 a.m., Terry Wayne Woodard, 48, of Newport, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
SUMMONSES
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9:56 a.m., Tracy Lynn Purington, 52, of Chelsea, was summoned on a charge of theft by deception.
Were you interviewed for this story? If so, please fill out our accuracy form