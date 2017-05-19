IN ATHENS, Thursday at 2:27 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN BENTON, Friday at 1:57 a.m., theft was reported on River Road.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 11:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN DALLAS PLANTATION, Thursday at 4:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Evergreen Circle.

IN EUSTIS, Thursday at 5:31 p.m., harassment was reported on A and D Drive.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 11:08 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Main Street.

5:37 p.m., a scam was reported on Ten Lots Road.

11:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Blackberry Lane.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 7:56 a.m., vandalism was reported on Fairbanks Road.

12:29 p.m., theft was reported on Quebec Street.

1:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

4:49 p.m., theft was reported on Clover Mill Road.

6:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Middle Street.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 1:25 p.m., theft was reported on Lakewood Road.

3:38 p.m., a scam was reported on Colby Bryant Road.

10:08 p.m., trees were reported down on East Madison Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 12:22 p.m., a scam was reported on Mercer Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 9:20 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Harriet Street.

6:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Highland Street.

IN RANGELEY, Thursday at 7:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on School Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 9:20 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

12:21 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

1:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

6:45 p.m., theft was reported on MRI Drive.

8:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

8:49 p.m., theft was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

9:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Turner Avenue.

9:52 p.m., an assault was reported on Weston Street.

10 p.m., trees were reported down on East Ridge Road.

10:02 p.m., wires were reported down on Malbons Mill Road.

Friday at 1:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

4:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairview Avenue.

IN SMITHFIELD, Thursday at 1:08 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Dearborn Lane.

IN SOLON, Thursday at 1:37 p.m., a scam was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 7:51 a.m., a protection order violation was reported on Elm Street.

8:32 a.m., an assault was reported at MaineGeneral Medical Center.

9:56 a.m., shoplifting was reported at Marden’s store on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

11:02 a.m., a bail violation was reported on College Avenue.

12:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

2:22 p.m., harassment was reported on Cool Street.

7:16 p.m., harassment was reported on Canabas Avenue.

8:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on King Street.

9:20 p.m., theft was reported at the Alfond Youth and Recreation Center.

10:02 p.m., threatening was reported on Victoria Drive.

Friday at 12:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

12:22 a.m., threatening was reported on Veteran Court.

5:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 4:05 p.m., suspicious items were reported on Village View Street.

8:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 3:07 p.m., Eugene M. Burnell, 35, of Temple, was arrested on charges of violating a protective order and conditions of release.

5:50 p.m., Nicholas A. Breton, 25, of Lewiston, was arrested on a charge of speeding 30 mph or more over the speed limit.

10:40 p.m., Jason A. Hawkins, 36, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 10:09 a.m., Amanda A. Iwanczenko, 38, of Exeter, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

9:19 p.m., Alex James McDougal, 20, of Canaan, was arrested on charges of operating a car without a license beyond a restriction and illegal possession of marijuana and alcohol.

9:37 p.m., Johnathan Paul Boudreau, 42, of Clinton, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Friday at 1:06 a.m., Terry Wayne Woodard, 48, of Newport, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9:56 a.m., Tracy Lynn Purington, 52, of Chelsea, was summoned on a charge of theft by deception.

Share