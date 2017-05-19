Five start-ups have been chosen as finalists in an annual pitch contest sponsored by Gorham Savings Bank.
Judges for LaunchPad will decide June 6 who will receive the top prize of $50,000 in the annual entrepreneur contest, now in its fifth year. New this year is a $10,000 grant from the bank for the Emerging Idea Award, according to a news release from the bank. In addition to the $10,000 grant, the winner will receive $10,000 of in-kind marketing, business development and public relations services from iBec Creative, Creative Imaging Group, Grove Marketing, Chris Philbrook and Pro-voke Strategy and Culture.
The LaunchPad finalists are:
• Good To-Go, located in Kittery, which makes all-natural dehydrated gourmet meals catering to active adventurers.
• Jellux, in Saco, produces innovative, impact-resistant, waterproof advanced marine and outdoor lighting for the average homeowner.
• North Spore of Westbrook produces gourmet mushrooms and spawn for both retail and commercial use.
• STARC Systems, located in Brunswick, is a modular, telescopic wall system that prevents debris and noise from disseminating throughout an occupied building during construction or renovation.
• UniteGPS of Portland offers a service called CrossWalk, which solves the problems of parents and students not knowing just when the school bus will arrive each day.
The finalists were chosen from a pool of 130 applicants.
LaunchPad judges are WEX President & CEO Melissa Smith, Winxnet CEO and co-founder Chris Claudio, and the director of Southern Maine Community College’s Entrepreneurial Center, Michelle Neujahr.
The pitch contest will start at 5 p.m. at the University of Southern Maine’s Hannaford Hall in Portland. Attendees can register at gorhamsavingsbank.com.
