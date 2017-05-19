Gabrielle Sands, of Plymouth, a senior at Nokomis Regional High School in Newport, was selected to receive the 2017 Principal’s Award, according to a news release from Principal Mary Nadeau.

The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

“Gabby is an exceptional student who is intrinsically motivated to make new discoveries and learn. Throughout high school, Sands has earned the respect of both her peers and the Nokomis staff as a student who places high value on doing her very best while supporting those around her. Gabby’s enthusiasm for everything she does has had a positive impact on the school climate at Nokomis,” Nadeau said in the release.

The honors luncheon was held April 8 at the Spectacular Event Center in Bangor. The luncheon recognizes the award recipients with the presentation of an individual plaque and the awarding of five $1,000 scholarships in the names of Horace O. McGowan and Richard W. Tyler.

McGowan and Tyler were former Maine principals and executive directors of the association.

Nadeau will formally recognize Sands on June 8 during Class Night.

Sands plans to continue her education at the University of Maine to study computer science.

Share