Authorities shut down a portion of Route 11 Friday night as multiple police units responded to an armed standoff in Belgrade.

Police initially received a call around 9:45 p.m. of a domestic dispute at a residence on Oakland Road, which is Route 11. By 10 p.m., police had blocked off both ends of the road, according to emergency dispatch reports.

Police on scene reported that two men inside a mobile home were yelling out threats. Police also heard shots fired from inside the home, according to the dispatch reports.

Kennebec County Sheriff’s deputies and other agencies, including Maine State Police, responded to the scene. Oakland firefighters were called to assist in blocking off the road.

By 10:45 p.m., a woman from the residence had called 911 to report that someone had been shot, according to the dispatch reports. There were two men in the residence, at least one of them reportedly shot, according to the reports.

Police were still on scene by 11:50 p.m.

This story will be updated.

