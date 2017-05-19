Maxine Baston Photo courtesy Lewiston Police Department Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

A 79-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s disease who went missing Thursday was found safe later in the evening, police say.

Maxine Baston, 79, went missing around 6:40 p.m., according to a Lewiston police Facebook post that sought the public’s help in finding her.

She was found at a church with a family member, and the missing-person bulletin was canceled, according to Lewiston police administrative Sgt. Derrick St. Laurent.

