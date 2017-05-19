SKOWHEGAN — Closed cases for April 3-7, 2017, in Skowhegan District Court and Somerset County Superior Court.

Johnathan P. Avery, 36, of Fairfield, violating condition of release April 2, 2017, in Fairfield; 30-day jail sentence.

Ashley Batey, 33, of Cambridge, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 24, 2017, in Palmyra; $200 fine.

Kyle Colegene, 18, of St. Albans, operate vehicle without license Feb. 26, 2017, in Hartland; $150 fine.

Brandan Colson, 20, of Madison, harassment by telephone Jan. 4, 2017, in Madison; $250 fine. Harassment by telephone, same date and town, dismissed.

Matthew C. Combs, 27, of Litchfield, violate snowmobile noise level limits Jan. 22, 2017, in Jackman; $100 fine.

Paula M. Croce, 54, of Canaan, smoking in motor vehicle with person less than 16 years of age Feb. 2, 2017, in Pittsfield; $150 fine.

Robert A. Crosby Jr., 29, of Skowhegan, domestic violence criminal threatening and criminal trespass March 6, 2017, in Detroit, dismissed. Domestic violence assault April 1, 2017, in Detroit; 180-day jail sentence all but two days suspended, two year probation; violating condition of release April 1, 2017, in Detroit; 48-hour jail sentence.

Joshua Curtis, 31, of Bangor, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 19, 2016, in Palmyra; $500 fine.

Nicholas W. Curtis, 30, of Madison, violating condition of release March 21, 2017, in Madison; 90-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release March 10, 2017, in Skowhegan; 90-day jail sentence.

Nicholas W. Curtis, 30, of Madison, reckless conduct March 4, 2017, in Madison; five-year Department of Corrections sentence all but six months suspended, two year probation; assault March 4, 2017, in Madison; $300 fine, six-month jail sentence; operating while license suspended or revoked March 4, 2017, in Madison; $500 fine. Domestic violence reckless conduct and driving to endanger, same date and town, dismissed.

Kimberly J. Dedrick, 43, of Canaan, failing to obtain drivers license Feb. 2, 2017, in Pittsfield; $150 fine.

James Defazio, 52, of Skowhegan, domestic violence assault Feb. 3, 2017, in Skowhegan; six-month jail sentence; violating condition of release Feb. 3, 2017, in Skowhegan; six-month jail sentence.

Kyle T. Demchak, 21, of Madison, operating under the influence Feb. 11, 2017, in Norridgewock; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

William G. Foster, 36, of Skowhegan, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise March 27, 2017, in Skowhegan; 14-day jail sentence; criminal trespass March 11, 2017, in Skowhegan; 14-day jail sentence.

Brianna Greene, 45, of Madison, operating while license suspended or revoked Jan. 2, 2017, in Madison; $500 fine. Violating condition of release and operate vehicle without license, same date and town, dismissed.

Katelyn E. Elwell, 18, of Vassalboro, operating vehicle without license Jan. 23, 2016, in Fairfield; 24-hour jail sentence.

Eugene L. Farnham, 36, of Sangerville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 2, 2017, in Skowhegan; $400 fine, $6.11 restitution.

Maya Gray, 18, of Skowhegan, assault Feb. 5, 2017, in Cornville; $300 fine.

Patrick Grigway, 23, of Canaan, domestic violence assault Dec. 6, 2016, in Canaan; 364-day jail sentence all but 90 days suspended, two year probation.

Anthony J. Holden, 36, of Troy, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 26, 2016, in Palmyra; 72-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release Nov. 26, 2016, in Palmyra; 72-hour jail sentence.

Michael Hood, 25, of Las Vegas, Nevada, criminal mischief Jan. 30, 2017, in Fairfield; 36-hour jail sentence.

Tyler A. Lunt, 22, of Winslow, operating unregistered snowmobile Jan. 2, 2017, in Canaan; $200 fine; operating snowmobile on public way Jan. 2, 2017, in Canaan; $100 fine.

Neil T. Maclean, 57, of Skowhegan, operate vehicle without license Feb. 25, 2017, in Skowhegan; $150 fine.

David Jeffrey Merrill, 44, of Bingham, operating unregistered snowmobile Feb. 28, 2017, in Bingham; $200 fine.

Matthew R. Moran, 36, of Hartland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 25, 2017, in Palmyra; $200 fine.

Jodie Nadeau, 22, of Fairfield, assault Aug. 15, 2016, in Fairfield; $300 fine, $300 suspended, three-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 97 days suspended, two year probation; criminal threatening Aug. 17, 2016, in Fairfield; 83-day jail sentence; violating condition of release Aug. 17, 2016, in Fairfield; 83-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release March 19, 2017, in Fairfield; 14-day jail sentence.

Phillip E. Obrien, 19, of Somersworth, New Hampshire, minor possessing liquor Jan. 31, 2017, in Hartland; $200 fine.

Christopher Paquette, 46, of Fairfield, domestic violence assault Sept. 25, 2015, in Fairfield; 180-day all suspended jail sentence, two years of probation.

Sandra Pelletier, 42, of East Machias, violate snowmobile noise level limits Jan. 28, 2017, in Jackman; $100 fine.

Brian L. Plante, 35, of Bingham, operating under the influence Jan. 7, 2017, in Solon; $700 fine, 60-day jail sentence, three-year license suspension; refusing to sign uniform summons complaint Jan. 8, 2017, in Madison; 30-day jail sentence; operate vehicle without license Jan. 7, 2017, in Solon; 30-day jail sentence. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Jan. 8, 2017, in Madison, dismissed. Operating under the influence March 18, 2017, in Bingham; $700 fine, 364-day jail sentence, three-year license suspension; motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit March 18, 2017, in Bingham; 180-day jail sentence all but suspended, one year administrative release; violating condition of release March 18, 2017, in Bingham; 180-day all suspended jail sentence, one-year administrative release; failing to stop for officer March 18, 2017, in Bingham; six-month jail sentence; eluding an officer and operating while license suspended or revoked, same date and town, dismissed.

Schantel M. Pullen, 29, of Skowhegan, operate while license suspended or revoked Jan. 23, 2017, in Skowhegan; $500 fine.

Jesse J. Quirion-Demo, 30, of Winslow, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 1, 2017, in Norridgewock; $300 fine, $500 restitution.

Sherry L. Salisbury, 45, of Skowhegan, operate vehicle without license Feb. 23, 2017, in Skowhegan; $100 fine.

Shayne Sherby, 20, of Waterville, minor possessing liquor Jan. 31, 2017, in Hartland; $200 fine.

Francis W. Tansino III, 27, of Palmyra, operating under the influence Feb. 6, 2017, in Palmyra; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Feb. 5, 2017, in Palmyra; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence.

Heather M. Taylor, 33, of Anson, failure to register vehicle Jan. 31, 2017, in Anson; $100 fine.

Nadine White, 48, of Hartland, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 6, 2017, in Palmyra; $500 fine.

Suzanne L. Seames Young, 54, of Kingfield, theft by deception July 15, 2016, in North Anson; $100 fine.

