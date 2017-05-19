SOUTH PORTLAND — The City Council this week amended its earlier resolution aimed at making Muslims and immigrants feel welcome in the city.

The amendment is a step back from a previous proposal that some councilors feared would attract sanctuary city designation by the Trump administration and jeopardize federal funding.

The amendment doesn’t block South Portland police from assisting, cooperating or providing information in any federal raids, detentions or deportations of immigrants or Muslims with warrants or subpoenas. It basically restates an existing department policy against biased policing or profiling and supports the department’s current practice of collaborating with other law enforcement agencies.

“This does not put us on a sanctuary city list,” said City Manager Scott Morelli, using the term for jurisdictions that refuse to help federal authorities enforce immigration laws.

The council voted 5-2 for the amendment, with most members supporting the change to affirm the city’s position in the swirl of current events. Councilors Linda Cohen and Maxine Beecher opposed the amendment, saying it was unnecessary.

The council passed a resolution Feb. 7 condemning violence and hate speech, and expressing solidarity with Muslims, immigrants and all those targeted for their ethnicity, race or religion.

Monday’s amendment also affirmed the city’s commitment to promote the inclusion of newcomers, to not seek federal authority to enforce immigration laws, and to not participate in the surveillance or registration of minorities.

