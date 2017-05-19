SKOWHEGAN — Two people who were injured Thursday afternoon in a head-on crash on Back Road in Skowhegan were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, police said Friday.

Skowhegan police Detective Katelyn Nichols said Thomas Bussiere, 22, of Skowhegan, was driving a 1967 Ford F-250 pickup truck that crashed head-on with a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Crystal Miner, 31 of Skowhegan.

More about this crash Crash on Back Road in Skowhegan sends two to hospital

Bussiere was taken by LifeFlight helicopter to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with non-life threatening injuries, Nichols said. Miner was taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. at a sweeping bend in the road near the intersection of Rowe Road, around three miles south of downtown Skowhegan. Nichols said one of the vehicles crossed the centerline and caused the head-on collision, but she would not say Friday which vehicle crossed the line because the investigation was still ongoing. There were only two people involved, Nichols said.

Skowhegan police and firefighters responded to the accident along with EMS Ambulance from Redington-Fairview. Cpl. Christopher Carr, a Maine State Police accident reconstructionist, was sent to the scene as part of the investigation.

Back Road was closed in both directions. Motor vehicle debris littered the roadway at the apparent point of impact.

The 50-year-old pickup truck sat among trees on the southbound side of the road, its front end ripped off, the driver’s side door crushed in and the windshield crumpled on the ground. The Chevy SUV sat smashed against a tree.

The accident is still under investigation by the Skowhegan Police Department and the Maine State Police, Nichols said. Eastern Maine Medical Center was contacted on Friday afternoon for details regarding the extent of Thomas’ injuries, but they would not release any information about his current condition, Nichols said. She said she could not release any other information “regarding the dynamics of the accident” due to the continuing investigation.

Doug Harlow — 612-2367

[email protected]

Twitter:@Doug_Harlow

Share