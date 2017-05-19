Students from Lawrence, Maranacook and Messalonskee high schools placed in three categories during the April 8 Maine National History Day at the University of Maine in Orono. The 265 students from 28 middle and high schools showcased exhibits, papers, websites, documentaries and performances based on their original research.

Awards were presented in several categories, and the top state winners are eligible to compete in the national contest June 11-15 at the University of Maryland. Maine National History Day is a partnership between the University of Maine Humanities Center and the Margaret Chase Smith Library, with support from the Maine Humanities Council and the Maine Historical Society. This year’s theme was “Taking a Stand in History.”

Maine National History Day winners in the Senior Group Exhibit category, from left, are Samantha Wilson, Harley Dixon, Allison Turlo and Sierra Weston, all from Lawrence High School, placed first; Kailee Sprague and Alyviah Paquette (not pictured), both from Noble High School, placed second; and Madison Momenee and Anna Richardson, both from Noble High School, placed third. Contributed photo Maine National History Day winners in the Senior Paper category, from left, are Laura Parent, from Maranacook Community High School, placed first; Kiersten Jones, from Noble High School, placed second; and Autumn Littlefield, from Messalonskee High School, placed third. Contributed photo Maine National History Day winners in the Senior Individual Documentary category from left are Jacob Grover, from Buckfield Junior-Senior High School, placed first; Emmet Levasseur, from Noble High School, placed second; and William Green, from Maranacook Community High School, placed third. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

National History Day is an academic program that began in 1980 to promote critical thinking, research and presentation skills through project-based learning for students of all abilities in grades six through senior. More than 500,000 students, working with thousands of teachers, participate annually in the national contest.

For information about next year’s Maine National History Day program, contact state coordinator John Taylor at the Margaret Chase Smith Library, at [email protected] or 474-7133.

