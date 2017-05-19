Students from Lawrence, Maranacook and Messalonskee high schools placed in three categories during the April 8 Maine National History Day at the University of Maine in Orono. The 265 students from 28 middle and high schools showcased exhibits, papers, websites, documentaries and performances based on their original research.
Awards were presented in several categories, and the top state winners are eligible to compete in the national contest June 11-15 at the University of Maryland. Maine National History Day is a partnership between the University of Maine Humanities Center and the Margaret Chase Smith Library, with support from the Maine Humanities Council and the Maine Historical Society. This year’s theme was “Taking a Stand in History.”
National History Day is an academic program that began in 1980 to promote critical thinking, research and presentation skills through project-based learning for students of all abilities in grades six through senior. More than 500,000 students, working with thousands of teachers, participate annually in the national contest.
For information about next year’s Maine National History Day program, contact state coordinator John Taylor at the Margaret Chase Smith Library, at [email protected] or 474-7133.
