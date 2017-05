The East Madison Historical Association seeks gardeners and vendors for its annual yard and bake sale. New this year, the association welcomes local craftspeople.

The cost of a table rental is $10. The sale is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 10 at the EMHA building at 1108 East Madison Road, in Madison.

The event is outdoors, however there is limited space inside.

For more information, call Cathy Edgerly at 474-5006.

