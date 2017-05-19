AUGUSTA — A Whitefield woman jailed since March 8 on charges she attacked her father with a fire poker and a piece of wood was indicted Thursday by a Kennebec County grand jury.

Briana L. Rideout, 19, of Whitefield, was indicted on charges of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with the March 7, 2017, incident in Randolph that apparently sent her father scrambling out a basement window to flee.

Investigators at the time said she beat the man in an alcohol-induced rage.

Rideout also was indicted on a charge of violation of condition of release because she was on pre-conviction bail at the time.

An indictment is not a determination of guilt, but it indicates that there is enough evidence to proceed with formal charges and a trial.

On Tuesday during a hearing at the Capital Judicial Center, her attorney, William Baghdoyan sought to have Rideout’s $25,000 bail lowered to $1,000 cash with a Maine Pretrial Services contract. He said she had no prior criminal record and had yet to be indicted at that point.

“Alcohol is her problem,” Baghdoyan told Justice William Stokes. “It is a large problem in her family.”

Assistant District Attorney Frayla Tarpinian opposed any reduction, saying, “The state is extremely concerned” about Rideout’s behavior.

Tarpinian said Rideout’s father was “lucky to be alive” and that he had skull fractures, 11 staples and bruises as a result of the attack.

“He ended up climbing out the basement window to get away from her,” Tarpinian said.

Rideout was arrested the next day in Whitefield.

Stokes reduced bail to $15,000 cash with conditions that include a prohibition on possession and use of alcohol.

“It’s a troubling assault,” Stokes said. “Her reaction is way out of proportion. Beating someone with a hard object round the head can cause serious injury and death.”

Baghdoyan said it was unlikely Rideout could post that much bail, and asked that the case be set for trial as soon as possible.

At the same hearing on Tuesday, Rideout pleaded guilty to criminal mischief that occurred Aug. 6, 2016, in Randolph. She was sentenced to 50 days in jail, and ordered to pay $1,459 in restitution.

In that incident, Tarpinian said Rideout used a piece of wood to break the rear window of a vehicle because she believed her boyfriend had cheated on her. However, the car belonged to a different person.

A number of other people also were indicted Thursday by the same grand jury:

• Quincy T. Abrams, 36, of Augusta, aggravated assault on a woman with the use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person March 20, 2017, in Augusta.

• Nathan Begin, 27, of Litchfield, unlawful sexual contact and gross sexual assault on a girl under 18 between Aug. 1, 2015, and Dec. 31, 2015, in Litchfield.

• Arron S. Brooks, 37, of Whitneyville, theft by unauthorized taking of 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle, and receiving stolen property — a 2009 Harley Davidson motor cycle — on Sept. 28, 2016, in Augusta.

• Eric G. Davis, 43, of Waterville, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking and criminal mischief, all Feb. 26, 2017, at Champions Fitness Club in Waterville. According to police reports, Davis claimed to be a security guard when he was discovered there after hours.

• Michael John Derosby, 44, of Waterville, aggravated trafficking in heroin on Sept. 28 and 29, 2016, in Waterville in an area designated as a school or safe zone.

• Steven Duke, 37, of Manhattan, New York, two counts of aggravated trafficking in heroin, July 14, 2016, and Aug. 18, 2018, and one count of aggravated trafficking in fentanyl, also Aug. 18, 2016, all in Augusta.

• Jake L. Foster, 22, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking of a wallet March 11, 2017, in Augusta.

• Randolph L. Gosselin, 58, of Auburn, operating after revocation, improper plates and displaying of fictitious inspection sticker, all Feb. 1, 2017, in Monmouth.

• Nicholas A. Hinerman, 28, of Oakland, aggravated trafficking in fentanyl, unlawful possession of cocaine in the form of cocaine base, and operating after suspension, all March 2, 2017, in Waterville.

• Jimmy E. Hosier, 44, of Augusta, Maine, aggravated trafficking in heroin near a school or in an area designated as a safe zone and unlawful trafficking in heroin, both Sept. 22, 2016, in Augusta.

• George Kolios, 35, of Dracut, Massachusetts, two counts of aggravated trafficking in 100 or more marijuana plants, one count of unlawful trafficking in more than 100 marijuana plants and one count of cultivating between 100 and 500 marijuana plants, all on Jan. 20, 2017, in Oakland.

• Edwin Lawrence, 24, of Manhattan, New York, aggravated trafficking in heroin and aggravated trafficking in cocaine base, both July 14, 2016; two counts each of aggravated trafficking in heroin and aggravated trafficking in cocaine base, all on Aug. 18, 2016, in Augusta; and refusing to submit to arrest or detention and criminal forfeiture of $688, both March 7, 2017, all in Augusta.

• Charles Douglas Miles Jr., 37, of Augusta, aggravated criminal mischief Oct. 24, 2016, to doors at Riverview Psychiatric Center in Augusta.

• Charles F. Santana, 29, of Fairfield, aggravated forgery on a uniform summons and complaint, operating after suspension, and operating an unregistered vehicle, all Nov. 7, 2016, in Augusta.

• James N. Staples, 66, of Augusta, assaults Feb. 3, 2017, and Feb. 15, 2017, involving two separate victims, and two counts of assault on an officer, both Feb. 26, 2017, all at Riverview Psychiatric Center in Augusta.

• Jay Triandoafilou, 61, of Salisbury, Massachusetts, unlawful trafficking in marijuana involving 100 or more plants, and cultivating between 100 and 500 marijuana plants on Jan. 20, 2017, in Oakland.

