Madison’s Memorial Day parade will start at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29. Line up will begin at 9 a.m. at Garret Schenck School in Anson. All Boy and Girl Scout troops, school teams, bands, etc. are welcome to participate.

A ceremony at Anson Veterans’ Monument in front of the Anson Town Office and at the Madison Library is planned.

Rep. Brad Farrin R-Norridgewock will be the guest speaker. A luncheon for parade participants will be served by the American Legion Auxiliary following the parade.

A Memorial Day ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. at the Joseph Quirion Monument in East Madison, and at 2 p.m. at the Starks Community Center.

For more information, call 696-3375.

