Augusta Bridge Club

AUGUSTA — Augusta duplicate bridge club winners for Wednesday for north/south were Jan and Vern Arey, David Bourque and Su Morrison, and Cynthia and William Clifford; east/west winners were Fred Letourneau and Sharron Hinckley, Ron Cote and Frank Shorey, and Paul Sherman and Paul Mitnik.

Winners on Thursday were David Offer and Jane Elliott, Dennis Purington and Glenn Angell, and Vern Arey and Pete Snell.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed. For more information, call Janet Arey at 933-4984.

Fairfield Bridge Club

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were David Bourque and Suzon Morrison, who placed first; Ed and Joyce Rushton, second; Lorry Letouneau amd Diane Bishop, third; and Frances Roy and Jackie Chadbourne, fourth.

The bridge club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring a partner. For more information, call 453-2410.

COHEN COMMUNITY CENTER

HALLOWELL — Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center, announced its recent bridge and cribbage winners.

Game day bridge winners on Wednesday were Sally Munroe, who placed first; Gerene Lachapelle, second; and Sally Foster, third.

Bridge winners on Thursday were Henry Strout, who placed first; Sally Foster, second; and Fran Wadleigh, third.

Cribbage is played Mondays, game day bridge Wednesdays and bridge Thursdays at the center. For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville Bridge Club

WATERVILLE — The Waterville duplicate bridge club winners on Thursday were Betty Perry and Natasha Mathieu, who placed first; Wilma Pouliot and Carmen Landry, second; Flo Fortin and Violet Chichetto, third; Jackie Gamage and Sylvia Palmer, fourth; and Lee Lenfest and Francis Roy, fifth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring a partner; 872-5932.

