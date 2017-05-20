JEFFERSON — Bette Bond will talk about how to add years to one’s life and life to one’s years at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Jefferson Public Library, in the Jefferson Village School, 48 Washington Road.

Bond will discuss how to make small changes to improve the quality of life. Light refreshments will be offered.

Participants can learn a few tricks and simple ways to become the best physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually as one ages.

The event is free. For more information, call 549-7491.

