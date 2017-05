WALDOBORO — The Downeast School of Massage will hold its biannual Pregnancy Massage Clinic for women in all stages of pregnancy at 6 p.m. Monday, May 22, and again in August, at 99 Moose Meadow Lane.

All clinic clients are asked to complete a medical history questionnaire and are screened for contraindications.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call the school at 832-5531 or email [email protected].

