Congressman Bruce Poliquin, R-2nd District, just voted to hurt a lot of people in Maine. The Republican health care plan, the American Health Care Act, which barely passed with his support, allows insurance companies to charge people in their 50s and early 60s five times as much as younger people. It would take $880 billion from Medicaid and it endangers the financial health of hospitals throughout rural Maine.

Donald Trump made several promises about health care, and this bill breaks them. “No cuts to Medicaid” — broken. “Nobody will be worse off financially” — broken. “Insurance for everybody” — broken. The list goes on. I can’t find a single campaign promise this fulfills.

Groups as diverse as the March of Dimes, American Medical Association, AARP, the Catholic Health Association and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation all say it is bad. When the March of Dimes is against you, that was a bad vote.

The AHCA is another tax cut for the very wealthy at the expense of average Americans, but instead of robbing Peter to pay Paul they are willing to kill Peter to pay Paul. And by Peter, I mean you or someone you know.

Hold Poliquin accountable for this steaming pile of legislation.

Alan Tibbetts

Sidney

Share