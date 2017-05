AUGUSTA

Friday at 8:03 a.m., needles were recovered on Gannett Street.

9:24 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Front Street.

10:10 a.m., needles were recovered on North Pearl Street.

10:44 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Caldwell Road.

11:04 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on State Street.

11:27 a.m., theft was reported on Windsor Avenue.

11:53 a.m., a 31-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, after an overdose rescue was performed on Mount Vernon Avenue.

1:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Child Street.

3:46 p.m., a personal injury traffic accident was reported on Stone Street and Caldwell Road.

3:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Belfast and Lambert avenues.

3:53 p.m., theft was reported on Summer Street.

4:46 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

4:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Circle.

5:45 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

6:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Laurel and State streets.

6:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

6:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

7:15 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Water Street.

7:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

7:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

7:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Congress Street.

8:10 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Cony Street.

8:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gannett Street

10:27 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Winthrop Street.

10:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Amherst Street.

11:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Burns Road.

11:18 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Water and Bridge streets.

Saturday at 12:55 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

1:15 a.m., property was recovered on Marketplace Drive.

2:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ganneston Drive.

3:51 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bond Brook Road.

4:42 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bond Brook Road.

7:41 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Bangor and Willow streets.

HALLOWELL

Friday at 8:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Second Street.

8:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

9:43 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

11:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

Saturday at 3:19 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Friday at 8:16 a.m., Anastasia Chandonnet, 52, of Augusta was arrested on charges of assault and failing to provide a correct name, address or date of birth, after disorderly conduct was reported on Cony Street.

HALLOWELL

Friday at 7:52 p.m., Frederick Henry Horne Jr., 22, of Sidney was arrested on a charge of reckless conduct with a firearm, after suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

