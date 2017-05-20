AUGUSTA — Kennebec Valley Toastmasters will host its 40th year celebration and meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Lithgow Public Library, 45 Winthrop St. Visitors are welcome.

Augusta Mayor Dave Rollins will be special guest. Refreshments will be served after the meeting.

The organization is dedicated to help people improve its communication and leadership skills in a fun, interactive way. It serves both the Augusta and Waterville areas. It covers all types of speaking: impromptu speeches, prepared speeches, presentations and evaluations.

Some members enjoy the speaking contests. For example, Tom Dowd and Dawna-Jean Turchon recently competed in the divisional contest. Dowd took first place in the speech contest and second in the table topics contest. Other members might need help to prepare a presentation for work.

For more information, call Turchon at 649-8520.

