BATH — The Waterville Senior High School baseball team aced another test.

The Purple Panthers topped Morse in a matchup of Class B contenders, earning a 6-1 victory in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference matchup Saturday afternoon.

Cody Pellerin got the win with six strong innings on the mound for the Panthers (9-3), who broke a 1-all tie with two runs in the third. Andrew Roderigue had three hits for Waterville, while Pellerin added two hits and Cam Dennis had a double.

Jackson Walker had a double for the Shipbuilders (9-3).

MESSALONSKEE 5, BRUNSWICK 3: Colby Dexter doubled and drove in a run to help the Eagles beat the Dragons in KVAC A action.

Tyler Lewis had a pair of hits and drove in a run for Messalonskee (4-8). Parker Poulin struck out three in the complete game win.

Zachary Grant had a pair of hits and scored twice for Brunswick (0-11).

BREWER 7, LAWRENCE 4: Jared Dodge had three singles, but it wasn’t enough for the Bulldogs, who fell to the Witches in Fairfield.

Braden Ballard had a single, double and two RBIs for Lawrence (5-8). Josh Dow added a double.

Jon Wheaton smacked two doubles for Brewer (11-2).

RICHMOND 16-15, FOREST HILLS 6-0: Big days at the plate lifted the Bobcats (11-1) to an East/West Conference doubleheader sweep of the Tigers (3-7) in Richmond.

Zach Small led the charge with a triple and home run in the nightcap after smacking three doubles in the first game. Justin Vachon had two doubles and Brendan Emmons had a triple in the first game, and Danny Stewart had two doubles in the second. Matt Rines and Emmons got the wins in the first and second games, respectively.

Aaron Moffitt had a double in the first game for Forest Hills.

SOFTBALL

SKOWHEGAN 12, CAMDEN HILLS 0, 5 INN.: Ashley Alward struck out six in four innings of work and picked up a double and triple during a three-hit performance at the plate, leading the Indians (10-2) to the KVAC A victory in Skowhegan.

Lindsey Warren had three hits and a triple for Skowhegan, while Allie Ingalls had two hits.

Nicole Brown had two hits for Camden Hills (2-9).

VINALHAVEN 10, VALLEY 9: Ashlyn Littlefield had a pair of hits to lead the Vikings to the East/West Conference win.

Gilleyanne Davis-Oakes earned the win for Vinalhaven (5-4). Kendra Sweet went 4 for 4 and drove in two runs for Valley (3-5).

The win gave Vinalhaven the weekend sweep over the Cavaliers. On Friday, the Vikings took a 14-2 win over Valley.

BOYS LACROSSE

ERSKINE 8, WINSLOW 5: Caleb Tyler scored three goals to lead the Eagles to a KVAC B win over the Black Raiders in South China.

Ethan Furlong and Chance Reed each scored two goals, while Gavin Blanchard added a goal for Erskine (5-3).

Bryce Hillier and Sam Lambrecht each scored two goals for Winslow (3-6). Evan Dart added a goal for the Black Raiders.

GIRLS LACROSSE

LAWRENCE 8, DEERING 7: Cassandra Poli scored five goals to lead the Bulldogs to a win over the Rams at Kents Hill.

Anna Castonguay, Nora Buck and Harley Hamlin each added goals for Lawrence (2-6).

Hannah Amergian and Kiaya Gatchell each had two goal for Deering (3-6).

Share