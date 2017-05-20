Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are vacationing in rural Maine this weekend as they celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary.

In a Facebook post Friday, Zuckerberg revealed that they were headed to rural Maine for a “honeymoon,” a trip the couple have taken every year since their marriage.

“Some years we’ve gone to Japan or France. This year we’re traveling around the US and we’ll be spending our honeymoon in rural Maine. One lesson I’ve learned from marriage is that exploring together just gets better over time. Priscilla, here’s to a great sixth year of marriage and perhaps some better planning in the future!” he wrote in his post.

Zuckerberg explained in his post that their original honeymoon got cut short because of complications with Facebook’s initial public offering, launched the day before their wedding. He promised Chan “that every year we’d have a honeymoon to celebrate our marriage.”

Zuckerberg did not reveal where the couple would be staying, but one Mainer spotted them and tweeted a photo of them Friday at The Fiddlehead Restaurant in Bangor. The tweet has since been deleted.

Fiddlehead owner Laura Peppard declined to confirm Saturday whether the Zuckerbergs had dined at the restaurant, which features locally and sustainably sourced produce, meats and seafood.

Zuckerberg has been traveling the country with a goal of visiting all 50 states this year, The Associated Press reported. His wife has accompanied him on many of the road trips.

