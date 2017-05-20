IN CLINTON, Friday at 8:16 a.m., harassment was reported on Park Avenue.

1:59 p.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Morrison Avenue.

IN BELGRADE, Friday at 9:41 p.m., a shots fired complaint was taken on Oakland Road.

11:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oakland Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 8:03 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

11:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 9:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Preble Street.

IN MADISON, Friday at 12:08 p.m., theft was reported on Old Point Avenue.

3:26 p.m., a complaint was taken on Learners Lane.

3:58 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Lakewood Road.

6:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

6:54 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Main Street.

Saturday at 12:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hunnewell Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 1:30 p.m., an ATV problem was reported on Winding Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 8:45 a.m., theft was reported on Fairfield Street.

4:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Fairfield Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 2:25 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Somerset Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 6:40 p.m., theft was reported on Hilltop Drive.

8:51 p.m., a shots fired complaint was taken on Middle Road.

9:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

10:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bush Street.

Saturday at 1:39 a.m., loud noise or music was reported on West Front Street.

IN STARKS, Friday at 3:22 p.m., a scam complaint was taken on Mayhew Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 6:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

8:51 a.m., shoplifting was reported at the Big Apple on Elm Street.

1:05 p.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.

1:26 p.m., theft was reported on The Concourse.

2 p.m., harassment was reported on Turner Avenue.

3:49 p.m., theft was reported on Colby Street.

7:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Carver Street.

Saturday at 12:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

Arrests

IN OAKLAND, Saturday Perry Cole, 49, of Canaan, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday, Thomas Cook, 36, of Jay, was arrested on warrants.

Richard White, 70, of Farmington, was arrested on charge of reckless conduct with a firearm.

Robert Walker, 44, of Greenbush, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

David Walker, 46, of Brewer, was arrested on a warrant.

Levi Jewell, 22, of New Sharon, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Saturday, Aaron Forbes, 27, of Chesterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Jesse Peterson, 35, of Rumford, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and possession of scheduled drugs.

Cody Rollins, 33, of New Vineyard, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Darik Rolfe, 31, of Livermore, was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension.

Derick McGinty, 39, of Jay, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 11:08 a.m., Donal Wayne Prescott, 27, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a probation hold.

2:41 p.m., Benjamin Jay Batchelder, 29, of Hartland, was arrested on warrant.

3:55 p.m., Zachary Joseph Erkson, 27, of North Anson, was arrested on a warrant.

4:34 p.m., Brian David Keenan, 43, of Smithfield, was arrested on a warrant.

Saturday at 1:08 a.m., Brandi Emery, 33, of Smithfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

2:45 a.m., Jody Dore, 59, of Caratunk, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

9:34 a.m., Brandon Michael Curtis, 25, of Plymouth, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 8:35 p.m., Cassandra Smith, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, refusing to sign a criminal summons, and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

10:58 p.m., Jacob Gurney, 34, of Norway, was arrested on a warrant.

Saturday at 1:06 a.m., Travis Lueck, 36, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

8:30 a.m., Megan Vanvliet, 31, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant.

Summonses

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 9:54 a.m., William Gregory Mattingly, 35, of Troy, was summonsed on a charge of speeding 30 miles per hour or more over the speed limit.

3:39 p.m., Brittany Ann Thompson, 19, of Oakland, was summonsed on a charge of operating with suspended registration.

