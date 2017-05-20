Amy Calder’s excellent coverage of the dismissal of Fr. Larry Jensen, former pastor of St. Joseph Maronite Church in Waterville, was an example of truthful, compassionate reporting (”Waterville priest removed from duties over allegations of sexual abuse 15 years ago in Connecticut,” May 8).

The reactions of parishioners, the quotes of the Maronite Eparchy and experts were well chosen and could be classed as merciful. The choice of the photo of Father Larry drinking from the chalice was well done.

Thank you to Calder for writing on a difficult subject.

Sr. Kathryn Kelm, SSS

Waterville

