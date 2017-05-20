The owner of an unmanned kayak that washed ashore off Spring Point in South Portland Saturday has come forward, ending a Coast Guard search in Portland Harbor.

The kayak, an orange Casco 120, was discovered at about 6 a.m. Saturday, said Coast Guard Senior Chief Dave Lebrecht.

Labrecht said the kayak belonged to a man who capsized in Portland Harbor Friday. The man and a paddle boarder were rescued by the Portland Fire Department off East End Beach.

Lebrecht said the unmanned kayak was spotted and reported by the crew of a ferry Friday.

The search was canceled once the man came forward.

