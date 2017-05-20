SKOWHEGAN — A volunteer open house is set for 3-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at the Skowhegan History House Museum & Research Center, 66 Elm St. History house veteran volunteers and folks from the Skowhegan area interested in learning more about the volunteer program are invited to attend.

Volunteers play an active role in preserving and promoting collections dating back through the late 1700s. They can learn about early Skowhegan and the citizens of the time, make new friends, utilize existing skills and learn new ones.

Volunteers assist with visitors and tours, design and create displays, assist with clerical work, answer the phone, and/or conduct research. Others maintain and clean the museum, teach small groups of children about local history and historic preservation, work directly with artifact preservation and cataloging, work in the Heirloom Gardens, assist in preparing for major projects or events, or assist with tasks pertaining to society membership, preparing materials for distribution or mailings, creating presentations, etc.

Museum staff strives to match a volunteer’s skills and interests to meaningful and necessary tasks.

Volunteers of all ages are welcome.

For more information, visit skowheganhistoryhouse.org or contact Kay Marsh, Volunteer Coordinator, at 465-7458 or [email protected].

