Waterville Senior High School has announced the following students have been named the top 10 seniors for the class of 2017. Graduation will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Colby College.

Cecilia Morin will graduate first in the class with a grade point average of 98.641. She is the president of National Honor Society, captain of the cross country team and the indoor and outdoor track teams, member of Science Olympiad, president of the Green Team, first vice president of the class of 2017, and member of Student Council.

She was named the 2016 Morning Sentinel Girls’ Cross Country Runner of the Year. Throughout her high school career, Morin has been awarded a Renaissance Award for Academics, Good School Citizen, and Service/Character. She won the Maine Principals’ Association Principal’s Award, Maine Society of Women Engineers Award, Art Department Award, Math Department Award, and the Bowdoin Book Award.

Morin plans to study biology at Dartmouth College in the fall.

Hanna Bouchard is second in the class with a GPA of 94.628. She participated in yearbook, swim team, field hockey, Tri-M Music Honor Society, chorus, tennis, select choir, show choir, Green Team, Key Club, Girls State and was second vice president for the class of 2017.

Her school accomplishments include receiving a St. Michael’s Book Award, a Renaissance Award, being selected as KVAC All-Academic in swim and field hockey. She spends her summers working at Camp Manitou and volunteers at Mid-Maine Regional Adult Community Education and as a coach for the Waterville Junior High Swim Team.

Bouchard plans to attend Colby College in the fall.

Charlene Beringer will graduate third with a GPA of 94.0515. Throughout her high school years, she participated in track, class officers, Yearbook and Key Club. She has been involved in drama participating in fall musicals, one-act plays and dinner theaters.

Beringer earned varsity letters in indoor and outdoor track. She was named Student of the Month at Mid-Maine Technical Center. She has worked as the Waterville Youth Soccer Association referee supervisor during spring and fall soccer seasons. She is involved in many different community service projects that include Key Club, Relay for Life and volunteering at Mt. Merici Academy.

Beringer plans to take a gap year to volunteer with AmeriCorps before studying criminal justice and psychology.

Nathan Pinnette will graduate fourth with a GPA of 93.3264. He participated in soccer, hockey, tennis, Science Olympiad, math team, Key Club and National Honor Society.

He has been awarded a Williams College Book Award. He also placed second at the Science Olympiad Nationals for “Game-On.” He earned first-place awards at the State Science Olympiad tournament for “Robot Arm,” “Material Science,” “Air Trajectory” and “Invasive Species.” He also was a member of two Class B state championship ice hockey teams.

Pinnette plans to attend the University of Rochester to study biomedical engineering.

Kelsey Courtois will graduate fifth with a GPA of 93.1613. She participated in cheerleading, National Honor Society, Key Club, Green Team, class officers and Tri-M Music Honor Society.

She has won a Renaissance Award for Academics and Good School Citizenship. She also has been named to the KVAC All-Academic Team in cheerleading. In her spare time, Courtois volunteers at Mid-Maine Regional Adult Community Education, cleans at Notre Dame Church, and volunteers at both the Albert S. Hall School and Waterville Junior High School.

Courtois plans to attend Saint Joseph’s College to study nursing.

Bridger Holly will graduate sixth with a GPA of 93.0954. He participated in soccer, tennis, math team, Science Olympiad and National Honor Society.

His accomplishments include earning a St. Michael’s Book Award, a Chemistry Department Award, Bausch + Lomb Honorary Science Award, a Renaissance Award, and earning second place at the 2016 National Science Olympiad Tournament in “Game On.” Holly works for Residential Energy Dynamics developing software.

Holly plans to attend Dartmouth College in the fall to study electrical engineering.

Ashley Melanson will graduate seventh with a GPA of 92.8279. She participated in National Honor Society, Thespian Society, Homeroom Buddies, Green Team, Prom Committee, math team, Ocean Bowl and Hardy Girls Healthy Women. She earned a Renaissance Award for Academics and Good School Citizenship, Chemistry Award, Wellesley Book Award and was a school finalist for Poetry Out Loud. She has volunteered at the Waterville Humane Society and Oakland Public Library.

Melanson plans to study psychology and social change at Clark University.

Katherine Lopes will graduate eighth with a GPA of 92.7251. She participated in Science Olympiad, National Honor Society, Tri- M Music Honor Society, Pit Orchestra, class officers, student ambassadors, Green Team, field hockey, cross country and track. Lopes earned a Renaissance Award for Academics. She has worked as a ski instructor at Sugarloaf Mountain and scooped ice-cream at Smiley’s Ice Cream Shop.

She is involved in community service through her work in Tri-M Music Honor Society, National Honor Society, and has tutored students.

Lopes plans to attend the School of Engineering in the Honors College at the University of Maine.

Jessica Orloff will graduate ninth with a GPA of 92.5334. She has participated in Key Club, Yearbook, Homeroom Buddies and intramurals while at Waterville Senior High School. She won a Renaissance Award for Academics and Good School Citizenship.

In her spare time, she volunteers at Mid-Maine Regional Adult Community Education, cleans at Notre Dame Church, and volunteers at Albert S. Hall School.

Orloff plans to attend the University of Connecticut to study nursing.

Traci Lamanteer will graduate 10th with a GPA of 92.4873. She participated in karate, Panther Café and unified cheering.

She has been awarded recognition at Mid Maine Technical Center for perfect attendance. She won a 2016 Renaissance Award for Positive Strides. She also is a second-degree brown belt. She has participated in community service at the Waterville Area Humane Society and at Oak Grove Nursing Home.

Lamanteer plans to work in food service at a local nursing home or a restaurant after graduation.

