WEST GARDINER – This home – a 2,400-plus-square-foot, classic farmhouse on almost eight acres – is a treat. And it comes with a “retreat”: a totally delightful 12-foot-by-16-foot outbuilding that enjoys light on all sides, makes a perfect studio, and even has a wood stove to take the chill off.

The retreat house is but one of an abundance of attractive features. The attached, 45-foot-by-80-foot barn sits on a restored foundation and can accommodate multiple stalls, so it’s ideal for the equestrian. And also the poulterer, thanks to an attached, 18-foot-by-10-foot chicken coop.

And also the farmer, organic, especially. Most of these 7.8 acres are cleared, level lawn/meadow, extending eastward to a farm pond. Along the way, beneath an apple tree, there’s a cool island deck, for reading and relaxing.

Very handy to both central Gardiner (four miles) and to I-295, the property also has business options. An antiques shop, connected to the three-bay attached garage, successfully operated here recently. Connecting the house and barn, several unfinished or semi-finished storage rooms offer expansion possibilities into either business or living space.

The south-facing house was built in 1858 and combines updates including all newer windows, plumbing, and electricity, with wonderful vintage character imparted by period details, such as decorative fireplaces/mantels, built-ins, wide-pine flooring and an elegantly simple newell post and bannisters, complemented by the central hall’s lovely stenciling.

Behind the traditional twin front parlors, the kitchen has been opened up, flowing into a sitting room with a wood stove, and a dining area with full-view doors to the large deck, which overlooks the grounds. A huge full bath with laundry in an enclosure completes the first floor, and another full bath serves the four upstairs bedrooms.

The home at 1043 High St., West Gardiner, is listed for sale at $285,000 by Geri Doyle of Coldwell Banker Rizzo Mattson in Augusta. Annual taxes are $3,125 (2016). For more information or to arrange a viewing, please contact Geri at 622-9000, 592-0566 or at [email protected].

The Central Maine Home of the Week is produced by the Marketing Department of the Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel. Please send feature home suggestions to [email protected].

Share