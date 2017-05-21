If anyone knows how important Twitter is to Donald Trump, it’s the president.

“Without the tweets, I wouldn’t be here,” he told the Financial Times last month.

To which Twitter’s co-founder says: Sorry about that, world.

Evan Williams, who still sits on the company’s board of directors, told The New York Times that he wants to repair the damage he thinks Twitter and the broader internet have wrought on society in the form of trolls, cyberbullies, live-streamed violence, fake news and – yes – Trump.

“I thought once everybody could speak freely and exchange information and ideas, the world is automatically going to be a better place,” Williams told the Times. “I was wrong.

“If it’s true that he wouldn’t be president if it weren’t for Twitter, then yeah, I’m sorry,” he said.

Is it true? Hard to say.

Since Trump became president, his incessant, aggressive and sometimes inaccurate tweets have seemed as much a liability as a political positive. His aides held a social media “intervention” a few weeks ago, according to The Wall Street Journal, trying to convince Trump that unfounded accusations like “Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ ” could endanger him politically and legally.

On the campaign trail, Trump said having a Twitter following gave him a way to get the truth out – and get even with enemies.

“Someone said I’m the Ernest Hemingway of 140 characters,” he said. “If someone says something badly about you: Bing, bing, bing! I say something really bad.”

